PRESS RELEASE FROM THE EMBASSY OF JAPAN IN SAMOA (08 July, 2022)

SAMOA, July 8 - Handover Ceremony of the Project for Improvement of Mulifanua Primary School Facilities Under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

Mulifanua Primary School and its community celebrated the handing-over of its newly renovated existing building with a hall and 3 new additional classrooms today (8 July) with the majority of funding from Japan.

First Secretary, Mr. MOCHIDA Takao represented the Government of Japan at the handover ceremony that was held at the school compound, which was attended by the Hon. Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Seuula Ioane, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, School Committee, parents, students, teachers and staff.

Japan’s assistance was formalized in last December, with a grant amount of USD 107,514 (approximately SAT 276,000) provided under its Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Japan believes that a brighter future for the children and this country can be achieved through continuous investment in education.

Thus, the Government of Japan has decided to make every effort to prioritize the development of basic education by improving and upgrading facilities of a number of schools across Samoa.

It is anticipated that the project will empower the school with the best of resources to achieve academic excellence and will greatly assist in accommodating the school’s growing roll.

Japan’s GGP was introduced in 1991 to respond directly to the basic human needs at the grass-roots level with 215 projects.

