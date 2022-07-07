Submit Release
Officers seeking information about two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste in Madison County

Conservation Officers with the Idaho Fish and Game are seeking information from the public regarding two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste sometime between June 24 and June 29 in the White Owl Butte Area of Madison County. 

"Both deer were still in velvet and had potential to become a nice legitimate deer for a legal hunter during the season," says Officer Rob Howe. "If anyone has any information about who shot these two deer please give us a call."

Fish and Game is asking anyone with information in this case to help us with the investigation by calling the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or Conservation Officers Rob Howe (208)-390-0634, and Spencer Wesche  (208)-220-9073. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.

