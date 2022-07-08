Sunspear Energy Supports Governor Ige’s Planned Veto of SB 2510
Maintaining Hawaii’s Energy Goals
In vetoing the bill, he will move Hawaii toward a sustainable future, and he’ll protect the jobs of approximately 4,300 employees.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunspear Energy, a Hawaii based solar developer and contractor, and Hawaii Solar Energy Association along with solar dealers and contractors throughout Hawaii support Governor Ige in his plans to VETO SB2510. The bill aims to cap the amount of electricity produced from the sun, wind or other intermittent renewable energy source excluding geothermal on any island at 45%. It also would require that at least 33% of renewable energy be produced by “firm renewable” sources that are not intermittent, such as burning of wood, biomass and trash. Ige said that could hamper Hawaii’s energy goals by limiting the types of projects that could be built on each island.
— Jeff Kaemmerlen, Principal of Sunspear Energy
“I think the measure is just misguided,” said Governor David Ige. “I was trying to find a reason to support the measure. I could not find a single reason to support SB 2510.”
The governor has until July 12 to announce his intent to veto bills, but he made his intentions known on June 27th, stating that SB 2510 was going in the wrong direction for Hawaii’s renewable energy goals. Previously, numerous studies show Hawaii as a leader in the race to combat climate change. The state will need to make use of all available rooftops to meet its goals.
“We are pleased that Governor Ige saw that changes to the original bill altered its intent,” stated Jeff Kaemmerlen, Principal of Sunspear Energy. “In vetoing the bill, he will move Hawaii toward a sustainable future, and he’ll protect the jobs of approximately 4,300 employees.”
The solar industry will continue to contribute to the sustainable energy that is used by homeowners and businesses throughout Hawaii. As more effects of climate change are revealed, the state will need rooftop solar to help meet its renewable energy goals. The solar industry and the residents of Hawaii should continue to make their feelings known throughout the legislative session.
About Sunspear Energy
Sunspear Energy is one of Hawaii's leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. With deep experience in commercial installation, Sunspear is focused on renewable energy solutions for Hawaii with the goal of helping the state reach its 100% renewable energy target. They offer turn-key solutions to homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, and public sector entities. To learn more visit sunspearenergy.com
