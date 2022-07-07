Submit Release
Hasegawa Sworn-in as District Family Judge

Image of legislators and judges at Jill Hasegawa's swearing-in ceremony.

From left, Rep. Mark Nakashima, Judge Henry Nakamoto, Judge Peter Kubota, Judge Wendy DeWeese, Judge Kanani Laubach, Sen. Lorraine Inouye, Chief Judge Robert Kim, Judge Jill Hasegawa, Judge Darien Nagata, Judge Jeffrey Hawk, Judge Jeffrey Ng, and Judge Kimberly Taniyama.

 

HILO, Hawaii — Family, friends, and colleagues in the courtroom and around the state and beyond watched as Jill M. Hasegawa (pictured above) was sworn-in as District Family Court Judge of the Third Circuit.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the July 1 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel. Guest speakers were: West Hawaii Bar Association President Britani A. Baker; Hawaii County Bar Association Vice President William B. Heflin; Hawaii State Bar Association President Shannon S. Sheldon; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; Rep. Mark M. Nakashima; and Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye.

Hasegawa will serve a six-year term.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

