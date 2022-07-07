Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 700 Block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 1:10 am, members of the Sixth District were flagged down by a citizen at the listed location, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Levoire Simmons, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.