“Best of Insight”: Transgender Judge’s Historic Appointment

Judge Andi Mudryk is the first openly transgender person appointed by a governor to serve on the bench in state history. She spoke about overcoming a severe disability and what her appointment means when transgender rights are being threatened in other parts of the country.

