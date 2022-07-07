The power of education to end HIV-related stigma and discrimination

For many of the estimated 1.7 million adolescents living with HIV, school is not the safe place it should be. They experience bullying, undue punishments and even violence. Many are denied access to the services they need because of stigma, discrimination, or criminalization.

Kenya’s Joyce Ouma, from the Global Network of Young People Living with HIV (Y+ Global), spoke to health and education leaders at a June meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board. The Board brings together 11 UN agencies and a Secretariat to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030.

Ms Ouma, herself a young woman living with HIV, said all young people, regardless of health status, have the right to learn in a safe and supportive learning environment. Ms Ouma referenced the Positive Learning recommendations , which were developed under her leadership as part of an innovative youth-led partnership between UNESCO and the global Network of People Living with HIV.

The report outlines recommendations for the education sector to meet the needs of learners living with HIV. It stresses the importance of comprehensive sexuality education, mental health and well-being support, and confidentiality. It addresses HIV treatment and care, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and talks about bullying and violence, and inclusive and health-promoting learning environments.

Education is one of the best HIV-prevention tools, said Chief of Health and Education at UNESCO, Christopher Castle, with evidence showing that each additional year of secondary schooling leads to a reduction in the cumulative risk of HIV infection.

Echoing strong support expressed for comprehensive sexuality education from several of the ministers of education, Mr Castle noted that CSE is a key part of the quality education young people demand and deserve,” said Mr Castle. “It seeks to equip young people with the skills, attitudes and values they need to realize their health, well-being and dignity, build healthy relationships, know their rights and the rights of others. Importantly, it is a crucial tool in combatting HIV-related stigma and discrimination.”

Closing the meeting, UNAIDS acting Executive Director for Programme, Matt Kavanaugh, said “education must be at the centre of how we achieve our goals on HIV. We must recognize that stigma and discrimination kills, and we must use the power of education to change our current HIV trajectory.”

Speakers also included Minister of Education of Sierra Leone, David Moinina Sengeh, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, NGO Teenergizer founder, and Yana Panfilova, Teens.kg leader Elina Turalyeva.

UNESCO is a founding cosponsor of UNAIDS, responsible for leading efforts to support national education sectors to strengthen their HIV response and co-convenes work on young people with UNICEF and UNFPA.