Box Culvert Project to Begin on Route 441 (River Road) in Conoy Township, Lancaster County

Project includes installation of two box culverts

Harrisburg, PA – A structure replacement project is set to begin on Route 441 (River Road) in Conoy Township, Lancaster County.







This project consists of replacing two existing structures with box culverts, including minor approach work, guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction.







The first structure is located on Route 441 between Bainbridge Road (T-305) and Spruce Street (T-854). Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed Monday, July 18 through Monday, August 1. Separate truck and car detours will be in place.





Cars will use Route 241 (Bainbridge Road), Route 241 (Masonic Drive), Route 230, and Route 743. Trucks will use Route 230 and Route 743.





The second structure is located on Route 441 between 2nd Street (T-303) and Bainbridge Road. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed Thursday, August 4, through Friday, August 19. A detour for cars and trucks will be in place using Turnpike Road (Route 4008), Route 241 (Masonic Drive) and Route 241 (Bainbridge Road).





JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,095,126 project.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



