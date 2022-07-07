Submit Release
Fatal Shooting In Dorchester Co. Under Investigation

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – The investigation continues into a fatal shooting that occurred on the night of July 4 in Dorchester County.   

The victim is identified as Tyuane Johnson, Jr., 24, of Cambridge, Maryland. Johnson was transported to the Dorchester General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Lane in Cambridge for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Cambridge City Police Department. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence. The Dorchester County State’s Attorney also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police at 443-298-9447.  Callers may remain confidential. The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

