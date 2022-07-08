War Pigs Token Launches as First Crypto Partnered with Corporate America through Decentralized App
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York - Today, War Pigs Token ($WPT) launched on the Ethereum Blockchain as the first cryptocurrency to partner with the corporate world and blockchain through a Decentralized App, starting with prime Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) lenders. By syndicating their treasury tax-earned funds to MCAs, WPT will bring 10% to 20% of ROI into theirecosystem. Every time this happens, there will be significant buybacks and USDC rewards and their token stakers will receive consistent and considerable passive income.
War Pigs CEO Jonathan Menjivar said: “Our ecosystem and the utility we provide is one of a kind and sets us apart from any other token on the market today. We are excited to finally bring blockchain and crypto to Corporate America and conquer it as we continue to secure more and more partnerships in the MCA lending space.”
MCAs are a type of alternative small business financing. Generally speaking, MCA companies provide funds to businesses in exchange for a percentage of the businesses’ revenue. Typically, an MCA company will make daily withdrawals from the business’s bank account until the obligation has been met. The MCA market is a multi-billion-dollar market that is expected to witness a dramatic growth estimated to reach close to USD 1140 billion by 2028. MCA loans are especially needed during tough economies like the one we are living in today. Furthermore, as this industry matures and the tech world is advancing rapidly, more tech companies are utilizing MCAs.
WPT is a fully incorporated entity in the state of New York with a fully doxxed team. Their CEO Jonathan has been a registered business consultant in New York for the past 16 years and their COO Nahla Kamaluddin is a licensed attorney. WPT is in the process of applying for a Money Transmitter License and their ecosystem has both an anti-whale mechanism and anti-bot system.
WPT is also launching an NFT 2D collection and an NFT 3D collection. Their ecosystem will allow NFT holders to stake and earn what will be called “Bacon” Tokens. These in return can be used to claim high percentage USDC rewards.
Corporate treasury tax funds will be used to syndicate into top Prime MCA lenders. Though WPT is not a lending platform, funds syndicated to MCA lenders will generate significant profits from the project’s return on investment which can range anywhere between 10-20% typically.
Official website: https://www.warpigs.io/
Official Twitter: @WarPigsToken
Official Telegram: https://t.me/warpigstoken
About War Pigs Token
Cryptocurrency is changing the world and the lives of many people that invest in it every day; however, corporate America and businesses in the US have yet to fully utilize it to its benefit. War Pigs Token is directly addressing this as we are bridging the gap between Corporate America Merchant Cash Advance (“MCA”) private financing and blockchain.
