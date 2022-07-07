Workplace Culture Book Free Offer Expires July 10

Submit Release
Jason Richmond’s highly praised book “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership” can be yours free of charge

Agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of a crisis”
— Jason Richmond
COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time is running out on Ideal Outcomes’ July 4 “Celebrate Freedom – Get a Free Book” offer. The organizational development/culture change company’s special holiday giveaway of “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership,” autographed by author Jason Richmond, expires Sunday, July 10.

“Culture Ignited” topped both of Amazon’s Workplace Behavior and Business and Investing categories as part of a special Kindle e-book promotion.

Reviewers have described the 124-page follow-up to Richmond’s 2019 book “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth,” as “an important five-discipline template,” “timely, thoughtful and practical,” and “a must-read for leaders wanting to build a thriving organizational Thinkers50 #1 Executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, Marshall Goldsmith, said it was “Well researched and highly readable.”

Drawing on Richmond’s own experiences, those of other thought leaders and notable corporate leaders, as well as authoritative surveys, studies, and academic papers, the book provides a step-by-step road map for navigating turbulence and unanticipated crises in the workplace. It details five core disciplines: Inspire and communicate a shared purpose; Build trust and authenticity; Hone your performance management skills; Develop your talent; Create belonging through diversity and inclusion.

Said Richmond, Founder, CEO and Chief Culture Officer for Ideal Outcomes, Inc. “One of the most important workplace lessons to be learned from the pandemic is that agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of a crisis. My hope is that Culture Ignited will help CEOs and managers be better prepared for the next unanticipated upheaval.”

Richmond is an in-demand keynote speaker, widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. Over the course of his career, he has assisted organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

The first 100 respondents to this special offer through July 10 can secure their FREE copy of “Culture Ignited” by going here: https://idealoutcomesinc.com/culture-ignited-free-giveaway

About Ideal Outcomes
Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to business of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to startups—and everyone in-between.

Malcolm Nicholl
Balustrade Agency
+1 858-354-2262
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


