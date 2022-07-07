Five Apply For Criminal Court Vacancy In Sixth Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants for the criminal court vacancy in the Sixth judicial district, which includes Knox County. This vacancy was created by the confirmation of the Honorable Kyle A. Hixson to the Court of Criminal Appeals – Eastern Section.

The applicants are:

Emily Faye Abbott

Ashley McDermott

Nathaniel R. Ogle

Hector I. Sanchez

Wesley D. Stone

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 2 at 9 a.m. EDT to interview the candidates. Any member of the public may attend the public hearing to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.