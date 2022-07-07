The Cleanbox UV Light Cleaning Machine: Decontaminating Shared Non-Surgical Devices to Save Money and Reduce Risk
Cleanbox OmniClean is an all-purpose hygiene solution that achieves 99.999% decontamination in 60 seconds
In a post-COVID world, sanitization is more important now than ever, especially in the hospital setting.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a post-COVID world, sanitization is more important now than ever, especially in the hospital setting. With different strains of viruses constantly evolving, hospital employees must sanitize everything to reduce the risk to patients and employees. Disinfectant wipes have been the go-to for decontamination, but now, there is something more effective. Cleanbox, the UV light cleaning machine, is reducing cost, preventing waste, eliminating risk, and increasing the confidence of both hospital employees and patients.
Disinfecting shared non-surgical devices has always been important, but it's of even more significance in a post-COVID world. Until now, hospitals have reached for disinfectant wipes to effectively clean shared, high-use non-surgical devices. But disinfectant wipes just don't cut it anymore, especially with the ever-evolving, unpredictable COVID virus posing a risk to employees and patients in the hospital environment.
What if there was a way to ensure proper sanitization after using shared non-surgical devices? The good news is that there is a way, thanks to an effective and innovative product line. These products reduce the risk of spreading bacteria and disease and reduce cost. Cleanbox, a UV light cleaning machine, increases patient and hospital employee confidence in the cleanliness of shared non-surgical devices regardless of the number of uses or the current virus affecting patients.
A Thorough Line of Devices
Disinfectant wipes are not guaranteed solutions for sanitization, but these devices are. The effectiveness of disinfectant wipes relies on the thoroughness of the individual using the wipes. If wipes are not used thoroughly, all of the virus, fungi, or bacteria will not be eliminated.
These devices use a specialized patented UVC LED light engineering technology that is more effective than traditional UV bulbs because it targets and destroys the bacteria in a way that the traditional UV bulbs and even disinfecting wipes cannot.
Reducing Waste
Disinfectant wipes create waste. Wipes are not biodegradable and cannot be recycled, and as a result, they negatively impact the environment, filling landfills everywhere. These UV-based devices are waste-free. By default, these devices support the environment by eliminating the need for disinfectant wipes to effectively disinfect non-surgical devices.
Reducing Cost
Not only do these devices help reduce waste by eliminating the need for an excessive amount of disinfectant wipes, but they can also effectively sanitize N-95 and other layered masks that have been exposed to the virus, fungi, or bacteria. When an N-95 or other layered mask is inserted into the device, the UV light will remove any trace of the virus from all layers of the masks in less than 120 seconds.
In the hospital setting, face masks are necessary. These devices effectively sanitize masks and allow employees to reuse them, which means hospitals save money by not having to constantly replace masks after use.
Saving Time
The effectiveness of sanitizing wipes relies on the thoroughness of the employee using them, but it also involves regular manpower. Time is a rare commodity, especially in a hospital setting. Doctors, nurses, and hospital employees have limited time and must delegate to ensure patients receive the best care.
These devices effectively decontaminate shared devices in 60 seconds. They save time, allowing employees to focus on what matters most: the health, quality care, and safety of patients.
Eliminating Mistakes
A busy schedule, stream of appointments, and understaffing all add stress to hospital employees but also increase the potential of human error. Stress can cause employees to make mistakes while using wipes to sanitize non-surgical shared devices. The employee may, unintentionally, not spend the necessary amount of time to thoroughly clean the device, which then poses a risk to future patients.
The UV light cleaning machine eliminates mistakes because it works effectively every time. Regardless of the number of uses or the number of germs on the device, it will effectively decontaminate devices every single time. Employees won't have to worry about sanitization mistakes, and patients won't be inadvertently put at risk as a result.
Protecting Patient and Employee Health
Not only can this disinfecting machine eliminate mistakes and increase confidence in patients and hospital employees, but it can also protect the health of patients and employees alike. Many disinfectant wipes contain harmful chemicals that negatively impact the health of patients and the environment.
Some patients may be especially sensitive to these chemicals and may experience a negative reaction after being treated with a non-surgical device that's been sanitized by these disinfectant wipes. These devices use chemical-free technology to disinfect non-surgical devices quickly and effectively. This technology promotes optimal health and won't result in adverse reactions in employees or patients and will contribute to an overall healthier environment.
How It Works
This disinfecting technology eliminates 99.999% of all contagions in different forms of fungi, bacteria, and viruses. Each device contains UVC light fields that attack and disrupt the DNA and RNA of the contagions. After the disinfectant cycle is complete, the fungi, bacteria, and viruses are powerless. The shared non-surgical devices can be safely reused to treat patients and be handled by employees.
The Different Disinfecting Products
When it comes to decontamination, there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach, which is why disinfectant wipes are ineffective. For that reason, there are several different products that can meet the needs of hospital employees who need to disinfect non-surgical shared devices and masks of different kinds and sizes.
Each device operates according to a simple procedure: open, load, clean, and retrieve. In 60 to 120 seconds, the device will be effectively decontaminated without the need for wipes, waste, and additional expenses. There are no mistakes, and instead, hospital employees can move forward with complete confidence, knowing that after every cleaning cycle, any items placed within the device can be safely reused without any risk to patients and employees.
Clean Defense
CleanDefense is a device specifically designed to decontaminate both N-95 face masks and other layered masks. The 120-second cleaning cycle will thoroughly eliminate any trace of the COVID-19 virus or bacteria on the masks so that employees can safely reuse them. This device disinfects masks, which lowers hospital costs by eliminating the need for constant purchase and re-ordering of masks for employees who require them.
OmniClean
The OmniClean device uses UVC LED light, a rotating quartz plate, and reflective surfaces to completely disinfect any object that can fit within the unit. It provides 360° sanitation during the 60-second disinfectant cycle. It also includes reminder settings that indicate when a non-surgical shared device like a stethoscope requires cleaning. Even waiting room remotes and employee eyeglasses, phones, hospital iPads, and watches can be safely disinfected within the machine.
CX Series
The CX Series device is specifically designed to disinfect headsets. Hospital employees no longer need to waste time or disinfectant wipes to ensure that shared headsets are clean. This device will disinfect all different sizes and types of headsets in a quick 60-second cleaning cycle.
Disinfectant wipes are no longer an effective solution to sanitize non-surgical shared devices in hospitals. These disinfectant devices are simple, incredibly effective, and take UVC light to the next level to both reduce risk among hospital employees and patients and decrease the cost of hospital operations. Contact a Cleanbox product specialist today to learn more about the different products that will promote a healthier and safer hospital environment.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
Press: pr@cleanboxtech.com
Company Information: Contact Cleanbox | Whitepaper on UVC | Cleanbox Monthly Newsletter | Discover Cleanbox Products and Get an Online Quote
Amy Hedrick
Cleanbox Technology
+1 615-208-4042
email us here
Cleanbox UVC LED Shared Device Hygiene Products Overview