State Sen. Brian Williams and Area Leaders Detail $93 Million Investment in Regional Improvement Projects

 For Immediate Release: July 7, 2022

ST. LOUIS – On July 7, State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, and area leaders detailed the $93 million in funding secured for regional improvement projects in the 2023 state budget that began July 1. To ensure the success and completion of these projects, the senator and local leaders discussed the need for matching funds from local governments and private partners.

“We have secured $93 million in federal funds in the state budget for a significant down payment on truly transformative projects in our community,” said Sen. Williams. “From assisting families with food and housing, to helping people re-enter or move up in the workforce, to turning blighted areas into thriving hubs of commerce, these projects are a worthy investment that will pay dividends for decades to come. I encourage other leaders and organizations to join us in this shared effort to help our region and its people prosper.”

The chancellor from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, the chair and the vice chair of the St. Louis County Council joined the senator to share their insights and support for these projects:

  • Creating a “Campus of the Future” through the redevelopment of the North St. Louis County Business and Workforce District on UMSL’s South Campus;
  • Demolishing the vacant and blighted Jamestown Mall property for redevelopment;
  • Improving the MET Center to help low-income individuals achieve self sufficiency;
  • Converting the vacant Springwood Plaza into a multiplex for the Refuge and Restoration Mission.

For more information about Sen. Williams, please visit his Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Williams.

