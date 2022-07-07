How to Mitigate Contagion Risk When Using Shared VR/AR Equipment in Education
School districts all over the world are utilizing virtual reality and augmented reality technology. While contagion risk poses challenges, UVC LED is a solutionNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School districts all over the world are beginning to utilize virtual reality and augmented reality technology to revolutionize the way that subject material is presented to students. While the potential applications in education for this innovative technology are vast, the use of this technology provides certain contagion risk mitigation challenges. Read on for more information about these challenges and possible solutions, including the UVC light cleaner from Cleanbox.
Importance of Cleanliness in VR/AR Education
Modern health issues have placed the importance of cleanliness firmly in the spotlight, and there are few facets of life that have been impacted more than education. After all, classrooms are a place where students from all walks of life gather in close proximity, sharing space with a large staff of educators and support professionals. The community-oriented nature of a school makes them areas that are at high risk for the spread of illness.
This need for maintaining a healthy and germ-free environment holds true when virtual reality and augmented reality equipment is used for education purposes. This equipment is often shared between students, creating a potential vector for the spread of germs and other harmful microorganisms. That makes finding an effective way to keep VR/AR equipment clean an imperative for educators who wish to utilize the benefits of this cutting-edge technology.
Options for Cleaning Shared VR/AR Equipment
Keeping the shared equipment used in VR/AR educational activities is vital for the health of students and educators alike. Here are a few of the different options available for maintaining VR/AR equipment to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment, along with some of the advantages and drawbacks that each method offers.
Spray-On Disinfectant
Because of its prevalence in home use, a spray-on disinfectant may seem like an obvious option for keeping educational equipment clean. Spray-on disinfectants are capable of killing most bacteria and viruses, after all, and are used in a way that most students and instructors will already be familiar with.
However, the logistics of using spray-on disinfectant every time shared equipment needs to be cleaned make this option costly and largely ineffective. The costs of replacement fluid and paper products to apply the fluid will be a constant concern that adds strain to any budget. These cleaners also leave behind residue that can make certain equipment unpleasant to use.
Disinfectant Wipes
Offering a greater degree of convenience than spray-on disinfectant does, disinfectant wipes are another option for keeping shared surfaces such as the equipment used for VR/AR activities clean. They can be used by just about anyone with minimal risk and are better for hard-to-reach areas than using a disinfectant spray.
As with spray-on disinfectants, though, disinfectant wipes aren't effective from a financial point of view due to the need for constant replacement. They are also quite slow to use, requiring time and attention to cover every surface of an object. Given the importance of making every second in the classroom enriching for the students involved, the slowdown caused by using disinfectant wipes can be a serious detriment to accomplishing educational goals.
Cleanbox UVC Light Cleaner
Using a cutting-edge UVC light cleaner such as Cleanbox offers a variety of advantages over manually cleaning shared VR/AR equipment using the above methods. These cleaners utilize the germ-killing power of UVC light fields to disrupt the DNA and RNA strands of viruses, bacteria, and fungi, interrupting their life cycle and rendering them powerless to spread the harmful effects they can have on humans.
The quick, simple, and effective use of these products is another advantage over other methods of disinfection. It will only take 60 seconds to completely clean every surface of any VR/AR equipment placed inside the cleaning device, with UVC light fields providing much more thorough results than other methods. These devices also provide a better value over time than other methods because they don't require constant replacement to keep getting results.
Potential VR/AR Applications for School Districts
There are broad applications for VR/AR technology in all sorts of fields, and education is no exception. As long as equipment is kept clean, these tools can be greatly beneficial for students' learning. Here are just a small selection of the possible ways that VR/AR technology can be used for education.
Practical Hands-On Learning
Verbal instruction, textbook diagrams, and other hands-off methods of learning have an important role to play in education. However, there are many cases where allowing students to get hands-on with the material they're studying can increase engagement with the subject and lead to more fruitful learning results. All students learn differently, and many benefit more from the direct engagement with the topic that VR/AR technology allows.
For example, a virtual reality environment can be used to allow students to perform experiments that wouldn't be possible in a physical classroom. Virtually handling materials that would be too expensive or too dangerous to bring into a classroom broadens the possibilities for what educational projects can be done. The immersive environment also helps to make the experience more memorable for students, helping them retain the information better.
Virtual Travel All Over the World
The benefits of field trips and other on-location learning have long been known. Virtual and augmented reality technology allows instant transportation to places all over the world. The uses of this technology in historical study are one exciting prospect that is quickly being developed. Students can virtually visit the sites of important historical events all over the world with the help of VR/AR technology, allowing for first-hand interactions that bring the past to life.
This technology also has massive implications for arts and cultural studies. While anthropology textbooks can describe famous architectural sites around the world to students, virtual reality allows students to completely immerse themselves in these places to gain a better understanding than what was possible before. Virtual museum tours to see famous works of art up close are another exciting possibility opened up by VR/AR technology.
Gamification of Education
Making educational activities fun for students is a well-known way to increase engagement with the subject material at hand. Gamification, or introducing game-like elements into educational activities, has been a strategy employed by educators in the past. Finding ways to implement game-like activities that are relevant to the topic being studied or having educational contests between students are nothing new in the education field.
VR/AR technology allows educators to take this strategy to a more advanced level to further increase student engagement. By turning a lesson into a virtual reality or augmented reality gaming experience, students are able to immerse themselves completely in the content they are learning about. This helps make learning a fun experience that students are looking forward to, leading to more beneficial outcomes and a deeper level of comprehension.
VR/AR technology will become more widespread in the classrooms of tomorrow as this technology continues to develop. This development will make the contagion risk mitigation needs in the classroom all the more pressing. Prepare for this coming change in the field of education by acquiring the most cutting-edge cleaning solution available. Contact Cleanbox today and see all the benefits that utilizing UVC light fields for cleanliness can offer.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
