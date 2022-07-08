Ethicann Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Opal Group Family Office and Private Wealth Management Forum July 18-20, 2022 .
Dr. Mackler believe that there are very promising opportunities in healthcare sector is in the reformulation of selected high-value and high-demand therapies into safer orally disintegrating tablets”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce F. Mackler, Chairman, Ethicann Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will be presenting on the topic “Investing in Health & the Healthcare Sector – Where are the Opportunities?” held at the Gurneys Newport Resort & Marina. “I believe that one of the very promising opportunities in today’s healthcare sector is in the reformulation of selected high-value and high-demand therapies into orally disintegrating tablets, allowing patients safer ‘self-dose’ for their medical conditions,” said Bruce F. Mackler, Ph.D., J.D., Ethicann’s Chairman
— Bruce F Mackler, Ph.D., J.D.
Ethicann is a drug company with multiple opportunities to make safer and easier to use new drug copies of drugs with problems & obtain rapid approvals. Ethicann uses Zydis oral dissolving tablet (ODT) delivery that removes the 50% ethanol/dose and improves taste of a MS spasticity spray drug that is approved in 29 countries. EPI-002 is a safer, under the tongue drug, easier for spastic patients to use than an ethanol spray and tastes good. Manufacturing of its proprietary EPI-002 (THC 2.7 mg:CBD 2.5mg) Zydis® to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) spasticity is starting with approval possible in 2025; once approved Ethicann believes within 2-3 years it can reach 40% of the European MS spasticity market, with FDA approval under the 505b2 NDA possible in 3-4 years. EPI-002 has IP and fits within existing reimbursement codes. The three approved MS spasticity drugs have safety issues - FDA Black Box Safety Warnings.
Catalent’s proprietary Zydis drug delivery technology is used in over 20 drugs approved in 60 countries and is protected by a strong international patent portfolio. Ethicann intends to use the Zydis ODT sublingual technology for its entire pipeline of cannabinoid-based drugs, to treat pediatric epilepsy chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). This rapid-to-market reformulation strategy avoids the traditional 7 to 12 years of drug development before regulatory approval prior to becoming available, significantly reducing the development timeline.
Business Summary: Ethicann (Canada/US) is an Emerging Global Leader Developing High-Value Cannabinoid-Based Ethical Drug Therapies and has positioned itself as a cost efficient pharmaceutical development company, using established partners to source ultra-purified Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and the proprietary sublingual Zydis orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology. Ethicann is leveraging these partnerships to formulate and further develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug products and avoid deploying capital in building and fully staffing its own facilities. This business reformulation strategy coupled with the use of abbreviated regulatory approval pathways in various countries will also be used for rapid development of its Zydis-based pipeline drugs to treat other clinical indications.
About the conference: As Opal Group’s flagship event, The Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum has become Opal’s largest family office event in the world. Known for its rich history, Newport, RI attracts thousands of delegates each year. In the course of three days, family offices, private investors, and investment managers navigate their way through the choppy waters of the past recession, while continuing to explore the best ways to map out their portfolios. Discussions will cover a wide variety of investment topics including direct investing, impact investing, non-correlated assets, and many more.
Bruce F. Mackler, Ph.D., J.D., Chairman and Co-Founder of Ethicann Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bruce was an Immunologist with over 100 publications / abstracts / books before he transitioned into an attorney practicing in the FDA regulatory/legal law for 26 years representing drug and biologic companies worldwide. Bruce has assisted in obtaining drug approvals globally, most relevant was his counseling of TEVA regarding Copaxone® approval, an MS drug. He was a consultant to TVM (Munich/Boston), serves on several biomedical Boards and invests in biomedical start-ups. As a Board member of CanniMed (the first Canadian Licensed marijuana company), he participated in the sale of CanniMed to Aurora for $1.1 billion CDN.
Forward-looking statements:
Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Ethicann Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ethicann) and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Ethicann's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Ethicann at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Ethicann to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, general economic, market and business conditions, as well as other risks and uncertainties. Ethicann does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should these assumptions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Ethicann securities.
Contact: Bruce F. Mackler, Chairman
Ethicann Pharmaceutical Inc. +1 301-529-6984 bmackler@ethicannpharma.us email us here
Bruce Mackler
Ethicann Pharmaceutical Inc.
+1 301-529-6984
email us here