Capped elk zone tags go on sale July 11, Sawtooth tags on July 13

Capped elk zones – except the Sawtooth Zone – will go on sale July 11 at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time. The Sawtooth Zone elk tags will go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m. MDT for in-person purchases and 1 p.m. MDT for online purchases. Sawtooth tags will be evenly divided between in-person and online sales. [LINK] https://idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quota-resident

Buy tags online

Resident capped elk zones

Tags are available at all Idaho Fish and Game license vendors, at Idaho Fish and Game regional offices, online or by calling (800) 554-8685.

Resident hunters who applied for a controlled elk hunt must wait five days after tags go on sale to buy a capped elk zone tag except for people who applied for extra antlerless controlled hunt tags. Those who are subject to the five-day wait can buy capped zone tags starting July 16 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Hunters who plan to buy tags online are encouraged to set up their online account in advance of the sale, or verify their existing account is up to date.

Hunters are also reminded they have a limited amount of time to make the purchase after they put a tag in their online shopping cart, so they should complete it as quickly as possible. Tags are only awarded after successfully completing the payment transaction.

For current information on how many resident elk tags are available in each capped zoned, go to Fish and Game’s resident elk tag webpage.

Reminder: Camping will not be allowed at Boise, Nampa and McCall offices for elk tag sales

To prevent disruption of public service and ensure fair and orderly sales of capped elk zone tags, Idaho Fish and Game will not allow camping at its Boise Headquarters Office, or Nampa and McCall Regional Offices.

Fish and Game regional offices have experienced problems in recent years with customers camping in parking lots and on Fish and Game property for days prior to the sale.

“We understand these tags are highly sought after and very important to our elk hunters, and we appreciate peoples’ desire to get them,” said Josh Royse, Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Supervisor. “But we’ve unfortunately seen poor behavior in recent years, including camping up to a week before the sale dates in areas not suited for it. We want to eliminate that situation and make these elk tag sales orderly for all hunters and Fish and Game staff.”

Chairs will be allowed for people waiting in line, but no sleeping bags or other camping gear. Regional office bathrooms will only be available during regular business hours, which is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on Fish and Game’s no-camping policy, check out this story.