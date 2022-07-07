Baker-Polito Administration Selects Statewide Network of Community Behavioral Health Centers 

BOSTON — Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced a significant milestone in the implementation of the Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform and the Administration’s commitment to improving access to behavioral health treatment for residents of the Commonwealth. The designation of 25 Community Behavioral Health Centers (CBHCs) will expand access to routine, urgent, and crisis treatment for mental health conditions and substance use disorders starting in January 2023. Also in January 2023, the Commonwealth will launch a 24/7 Behavioral Health Helpline that provides clinical assessment, triage, and referral to treatment, including deploying 24/7 mobile crisis intervention teams operated by Community Behavioral Health Centers.

“A critical part of the Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform is expanding the ‘front door’ to treatment, so Massachusetts residents can access behavioral health treatment when and where they need it,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “The Community Behavioral Health Centers will ease the burden on individuals and families when accessing treatment, ensuring readily available outpatient care in the community for people of all ages and backgrounds so that every resident can access behavioral health care.”

“Timely, evidence-based behavioral health care has never been more important than it is now. MassHealth is committed to expanding equitable access to treatment and ensuring all of our members have the care they need within their communities," said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Amanda Cassel Kraft. “MassHealth’s investment in this newly designated community-based statewide network of Community Behavioral Health Centers will help ensure our members receive the behavioral health services they need, when they need them, including in a crisis.”

“The Behavioral Health Helpline and its connection to the Community Behavioral Health Centers will create a real-time solution for providing assistance with easier access and will make a real difference in people’s lives.” said DMH Commissioner Brooke Doyle. “It will not only provide faster access to mental health treatment to all who reach out, but it will also make reaching into traditionally underserved communities a central priority. Real-time mental health treatment through the CBHCs is a change people have wanted for a long time.”

“This is exciting news for families and individuals across the Commonwealth who have struggled to know where, when, and how to access needed behavioral healthcare. Community Behavioral Health Centers will offer children, youth, and adults a clear place to go for mental health and addiction treatment help,” said Lydia Conley, President/CEO of the Association for Behavioral Healthcare. “We applaud the Baker-Polito Administration for the vision of the Behavioral Health Roadmap and for this significant investment to strengthen and enhance close-to-home behavioral health treatment options, including crisis and urgent care. We look forward to working together on implementation of these centers and other transformative initiatives in the coming weeks and months.”

“We applaud Secretary Sudders and the EOHHS team as they usher in a new era of responsive behavioral health care in the Commonwealth with the selection of Community Behavioral Health Centers (CBHCs). We thank the CBHCs and their staff as they tee up to deliver timely access for children, youth, adults, and families living with mental health and/or substance use conditions to a robust mix of early intervention, urgent care, routine treatment, recovery support, and crisis stabilization services," said Danna E. Mauch, President/CEO of Massachusetts Association for Mental Health (MAMH).

The designated Community Behavioral Health Centers will provide same-day evaluation and referral to treatment, evening and weekend hours, timely follow-up appointments, and evidence-based behavioral health treatment, in person at their community-based locations and via telehealth. The statewide network of Community Behavioral Health Centers will deliver 24/7 community-based mobile crisis intervention and stabilization, as an alternative to hospital emergency departments. These Centers will serve all ages and all communities across the Commonwealth.

The following providers have been selected for designation as Community Behavioral Health Centers:

Scroll left Scroll right Region Organizations Central Advocates

Community HealthLink

Riverside Community Care

Clinical Support Options Northeast Beth Israel Lahey Behavioral Health Services

Vinfen

Eliot Community Human Services Metro Boston Riverside Community Care

Aspire Health Alliance Western Clinical Support Options

Behavioral Health Network

Center for Human Development

The Brien Center Southeast High Point

Child and Family Services

Community Counseling of Bristol County

Bay Cove Human Services

Fairwinds Center

Full details on Community Behavioral Health Centers can be found here.

