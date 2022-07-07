Submit Release
Board of Elections Finds Multiple Campaign Finance Violations by Former Providence City Council Candidate Gerald Catala

CRANSTON, R.I. – On June 28, 2022, the State of Rhode Island Board of Elections convened in executive session to consider an Audit of the campaign finances of former Providence City Council candidate Gerard C. Catala. The Audit, conducted by the Board's Campaign Finance Division found multiple violations of campaign finance law. As a result of the findings, the Board voted to refer the case to the Office of Attorney General for their consideration and possible prosecution.

The Board is responsible for enforcing Rhode Island campaign finance laws, and will take whatever actions permissible under law to ensure compliance by candidates and committees.

