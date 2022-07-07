My Law For The Church And All The People Is Available For All Readers
EINPresswire.com/ -- MY LORD has written “My Law For The Church And All The People”. My Miss Lynn Katchmark Is the Author Of Him. The Law Book: has its Judgement To Deal with The Head Unit. The Christian Bible: Is The Word Of Him. My Lynn Katchmark, Speaks And Writes From Her Lord. The Book Will Save Men, Women, and Children Toward Him.
Mentions From The Bible
My Law For The Church And All The People is a wonderful yet religious book that is a must-have for every god-loving person. Those who have not read the bible might find the book to be “a contributing factor” in developing their interest in reading the bible. Katchmark’s My Law For The Church And All The People carries an exceptional amount of scriptures from The Christian Bible.
The book is sure to make the reader feel closer to Him, as well as delighted with His promise in the book. This is because THE LORD writes in The Law Book that Him, our Lord will punish the Unit and that their punishment is inevitable. THE LORD writes The Unit cannot do anything for forgiveness.
Katchmark’s My Law quotes important parts of the easily-available Christian Bible.
“The Law of the Lord is perfect, restoring the soul; the Testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple.”
Psalm 19:7
“Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord! So then, on the one hand, I Myself with My Mind am serving the Law of God.”
Romans 7:25
“The word of Him, “YE SHALL BE SAVED” with all your heart and all your soul if you obey the Lord your God and his commands and decrees that are written in this Book of the Law and turn to the Lord your God with all your heart and all your soul”
Deuteronomy 30:10
““Ye shall be saved” if you do not oppress the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow and do not shed innocent blood in this place, and if you do not follow other gods to your own harm”
Jeremiah 7:6
“If they say, "Come along with us; let's lie in wait for innocent blood, let's waylay some harmless soul, let’s swallow them alive, like the grave, and whole, like those who go down to the pit.” The Unit did harm innocent souls.”
Proverbs 1:11
“it did. The Unit did shed innocent blood. Their feet rush into sin; they are swift to shed innocent blood. They pursue evil schemes; acts of violence. Mark their ways”
Isaiah 59:7
“Surely these things happened to Judah according to the LORD’s command, in order to remove them from his presence because of the sins of Manassah and all he had done”
Kings 24:3
“Including the shedding of innocent blood.”
2 Kings 24:4
Lynn Katchmark
Lynn Katchmark
