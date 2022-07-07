The Outlaw Ocean Project Wins Two 2021 North American Digital Media Awards For Audience Engagement, Use of Online Video
The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) announced that The Outlaw Ocean Project was the winner of two 2021 North American Digital Media Awards
The project is a trailblazing experiment aimed at solving one of the daunting puzzles for the future of journalism: how to reach and engage young people”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) announced that The Outlaw Ocean Project was the winner of two 2021 North American Digital Media Awards: an award for Audience Engagement for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, which recruits musicians from around the world to disseminate journalism to a bigger audience, and an award for Use of Online Video for “Get Away from the Target”-Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard awarded to The Outlaw Ocean Project and The Guardian for coverage of the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean.
— Judges of 2021 North American Digital Media Awards
The Outlaw Ocean Project also received recognition as a finalist in the Journalism Project category for “The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out Of Europe,” an article published in The New Yorker.
Ian Urbina is the founder and director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit news organization based in Washington D.C. that covers human rights and environmental crimes at sea globally.
The awards honor news publishers that have delivered unique and original digital media projects. The field was competitive, as this year the international judges analyzed 50 projects from 20 different media companies.
Upon awarding the Audience Engagement Award to The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, the judges wrote: “The project is a trailblazing experiment aimed at solving one of the daunting puzzles for the future of journalism: how to reach and engage young people. The project has already signed 500 musicians worldwide to record albums inspired by the world's oceans and The Outlaw Ocean Project's reporting on them. The project's data shows that many of the 90 million people who listened to the music took the leap and read the journalism that provoked it, the vast majority of them young people.”
The Outlaw Ocean Project team is proud to have received these awards.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization that produces investigative stories about human rights and environmental concerns on the two-thirds of the planet covered by water.
One of the limitations of the traditional model used especially by legacy news outlets, is that worthy investigative stories are typically seen by only a small fraction of the public because these stories get published in just one outlet and typically in just one language. Part of what The Outlaw Ocean Project seeks to do is not just produce polished narrative investigative journalism but also amplify that journalism by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences.
