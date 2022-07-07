Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents Angela Meyer

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS, July 7 - The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with musical artist Angela Meyer on Sunday, July 10, at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.





Growing up in rural Iowa, Meyer first encountered music as a child on her grandparents' record player. Picking up a guitar at age 15, she began writing her own songs. She now makes her home in the Quad Cities and recently released her new album "Legions and Legends." Meyer's acoustic set will incorporate many genres. Featuring country and western music, she will play both original and cover tunes.





Meyer's performance will be in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m., with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.





The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).





Upcoming performances include: Alaskan fiddling poet Ken Waldman on Sept. 11; folk, rock and oldies artists Dance Hall Doves on Oct. 9; and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Hayes on Nov. 13.





Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's book "The American Songbag" published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.





The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site is operated by the IDNR.