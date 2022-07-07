Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,898 in the last 365 days.

Registration Open for Computer Science Education Showcase Event at Roux Institute on July 13th

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Roux Institute, is hosting a Computer Science Education Showcase event to celebrate the great things happening across the state in computer science education! The showcase will highlight educators, students, community organizations, and other partners who are teaching, learning, and expanding access to and participation in computer science education. New to computer science? Not sure what computer science is? Looking to learn more about ways that computer science is taught and learned across the state? This is the event for you! Come and learn about how Maine is paving the way for students and teachers to be successful in the world of computer science. 

Join us July 13th, 5pm-6:30pm at the Roux Institute in Portland Maine. Click here to register to attend! 

The event is free and highlights include interactive exhibits by educators from schools from across Maine, a special guest speaker and a panel discussion about computer science!

If you have questions or would like to learn more about the Computer Science Showcase, please reach out to the Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist, Emma-Marie Banks at emma-marie.banks@maine.gov .

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Registration Open for Computer Science Education Showcase Event at Roux Institute on July 13th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.