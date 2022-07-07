Registration Open for Computer Science Education Showcase Event at Roux Institute on July 13th

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Roux Institute, is hosting a Computer Science Education Showcase event to celebrate the great things happening across the state in computer science education! The showcase will highlight educators, students, community organizations, and other partners who are teaching, learning, and expanding access to and participation in computer science education. New to computer science? Not sure what computer science is? Looking to learn more about ways that computer science is taught and learned across the state? This is the event for you! Come and learn about how Maine is paving the way for students and teachers to be successful in the world of computer science.

Join us July 13th, 5pm-6:30pm at the Roux Institute in Portland Maine. Click here to register to attend!

The event is free and highlights include interactive exhibits by educators from schools from across Maine, a special guest speaker and a panel discussion about computer science!

If you have questions or would like to learn more about the Computer Science Showcase, please reach out to the Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist, Emma-Marie Banks at emma-marie.banks@maine.gov .