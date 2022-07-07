Submit Release
Entry-Level Driver Training ‘Under-the-Hood’ Waiver Extended to September 30, 2022

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) Under-the-Hood waiver until September 30, 2022.

According to FMCSA, the waiver extends the current relief for applicants seeking a CDL with S and P endorsements and the intrastate only (K) restriction. States may, but are not required to, waive the engine compartment component of the pre-trip vehicle inspection skills test for CDL applicants seeking the School bus (S) and Passenger (P) endorsement with the intrastate only (K) restriction.  All other CDL skills testing requirements remain in place.

Maine BMV will continue to honor this waiver opportunity, when requested.  Please direct questions to the BMV CDL Exams section at 207-624-9000, x 52122.

