I-95 South Lane Closures at Night Next Week Between Academy Road and Bridge Street for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from four lanes-to-two between the Academy Road and Bridge Street interchanges in Philadelphia, on Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for activities related to the construction of a new southbound on-ramp at the Cottman Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the lane closures, crews will be removing rumble strips and eradicating and repainting lane markings for an upcoming minor southbound traffic shift through the ramp construction zone.

In addition, lane closures will be in place on the following streets on Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility, road and sidewalk construction:

Levick Street, in both directions between Keystone Street and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge ramp;

New State Road, in both directions between Levick Street and Unruh Avenue;

Elbridge Street, in the vicinity of the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, in both directions between Tacony Street and New State Road; and

Milnor Street, in both directions between Bleigh Avenue and New State Road.



In addition to building a new ramp from Cottman Avenue to southbound I-95, PennDOT, the City of Philadelphia and project stakeholders identified additional improvements needed in the area to complete the I-95 Section CP3 project.

These improvements include:

Reconstructing Wissinoming Street;

Constructing left-turn lanes at the New State Road/Magee Avenue intersection;

Improving pedestrian and bicycle facilities on Princeton Avenue;

Constructing a retaining wall to support the new on-ramp;

Upgrading traffic signals at the New State Road/Elbridge Street, New State Road/Magee Avenue, State Road/Princeton Avenue, and State Road/Cottman Avenue intersections;

Constructing permanent speed tables on "Old" State Road;

Removing abandoned rail sidings, resurfacing, and constructing additional sidewalks on Milnor Street;

Performing landscape enhancements in the Milnor Street/Princeton Avenue area;

Upgrading lighting to LED;

Paving railroad siding area under the I-95/Bleigh Avenue overpass;

Painting vertical concrete surfaces; and

Relocating a sanitary sewer culvert.



C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc. of Sewell, N.J., is the general contractor on the $52.7 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in spring 2024.

For more information on PennDOT's I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #





