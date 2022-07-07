Route 3031 over U.S. 219 Bridge Rehabilitation Project to Begin Next Week

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work will start Tuesday, July 12, on a project that will rehabilitate the existing structure that carries Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township, Cambria County.

This project is among the area improvements supported by the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $21.4 million in additional funding to the District 9 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners.



Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin placing concrete barrier and channelizing devices on the bridge that will place traffic into the travel lanes in each direction so work can take place in the middle portion of the bridge.



Overall work on this project consists of deck repairs, the placement of a latex modified concrete overlay, full superstructure painting, guiderail upgrades as well as any needed miscellaneous construction.



Work on this $1.3 million project is expected to be completed by November 2022. Work is being completed by Clearwater Construction Company of Mercer. All work is weather dependent.



