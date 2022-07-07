U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Continuous Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Concord, Chadds Ford, Pennsbury Townships

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter continuous lane closures next week and weekend on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) for concrete patching and mountable curb installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

F rom 9:00 AM Sunday, July 10, through 3:00 PM Friday, July 15 , a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road for mountable curb installation; and

From 9:00 PM Friday, July 15, through 9:00 PM Sunday, July 17, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) for concrete patching.



In addition, a section of Thornton Road between Concord Road and U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) remains closed for roadway construction through Friday, July 22.

During the closure, southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will be allowed to turn right at Thornton Road, while northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will be directed to turn around at Cheyney Road and use southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) to turn right on Thornton Road. No left turns will be permitted onto Thornton Road from U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike).

Northbound Thornton Road motorists will be directed to use Concord Road and U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), while southbound Thornton Road motorists will still have access to southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike). Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) improvement project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay, and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.



Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $13.7 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800





# # #









