Lane Restriction on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, Sunbury, Northumberland County Monday

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of a right lane restriction on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, for maintenance work next week.



On Monday July 11, the right (driving) northbound lane of the Veterans Memorial bridge will be restricted between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, while a crew installs a new electric pole.



Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed in just one day. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 507-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

