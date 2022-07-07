Submit Release
Weight Restriction Announced for Campbellville/Hottensteins Hill Road in Sullivan County

Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists in Sullivan County that Route 4016 (Campbellville/Hottensteins Hill Road) in Elkland and Forks townships will be posted with a permanent, year-round, 10-ton weight restriction.


The posting is being made based on a traffic-and-engineering study indicating that this highway may be damaged by vehicles that exceed the restriction.


School buses, emergency vehicles and local-delivery trucks are exempted from the postings.


The restriction will be in effect once the required signs are erected by a PennDOT maintenance crew in the upcoming weeks.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3. 


Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. 


MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 


