Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), Dannehower Bridge Lane Closures Next Week for Construction in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and on the Dannehower Bridge for construction activities under the ongoing $25.2 million Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project, which also includes improvements to the intersections of Main and Markley streets and Marshall and Markley streets in Norristown, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the northbound approach to Main Street in Norristown from the Dannehower Bridge will be reduced to a single lane;

Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, southbound Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) will be reduced to a single lane from Marshall Street through the intersection with Main Street to the southbound approach to the Dannehower Bridge; and

Wednesday, July 13, starting at 9:00 AM, southbound Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) will be reduced to one lane 24/7 from Marshall Street through the intersection with Main Street to the southbound approach to the Dannehower Bridge. The single lane condition may remain in place sometime into the weekend of July 16-17.

Motorists are advised to remain alert for sudden slowing on the northbound bridge and are encouraged to use an alternate route around the work area. All operations are weather dependent.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in late 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

