Governor Wolf Announces $49 Million for Pennsylvania's Airports through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that three Pennsylvania airports – Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and Lehigh Valley International Airport – will receive a total of $49 million in funding in Airport Terminals Program funding, a new federal grant program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"Airports are a critical part of Pennsylvania's transportation network," said Gov. Wolf. "Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these airports will have the means to make crucial terminal improvements, improving the travel experience for all."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) established the Airport Terminals Program, which made $5 billion available over five years to provide competitive grants for airport terminal development projects that address the aging infrastructure of the nation's airports.



Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) has been awarded $24 million through the Airport Terminals Program, which will support a series of terminal improvements, including additional restrooms, rooms for nursing mothers, gender-neutral restrooms, adult-assisted care restrooms and pet relief areas. Additionally, the funds will support the installation of smart and touchless technology.

The Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has been awarded $20 million through this program in support of its Terminal Modernization Program. This project includes the construction of a new 700,000 square-foot landside terminal that will improve the passenger security screening checkpoint and checked baggage inspection system, baggage handling equipment, U.S. Customs and Border Protection area and associated public spaces.

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) has been awarded $5 million through this program, which will be used to help complete the airport's ongoing project to complete a terminal connector. The project includes a new four-lane Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening checkpoint to address capacity limitations and insufficient space to accommodate existing passenger volume and the necessary security screening equipment.

Pennsylvania has 121 public-use aviation facilities including airports, heliports, and seaplane bases. For more information on aviation in Pennsylvania, visit the PennDOT website.

