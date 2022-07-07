Route 8 Ardmore Boulevard/Penn Avenue Curb Ramp Construction Starts Friday in Wilkinsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb ramp construction on Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard/Penn Avenue) in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County will begin Friday, July 8 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur as needed on Route 8 between Brinton Road at the intersection with Ardmore Boulevard and Stoner Way at the intersection with Penn Avenue. Restrictions will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late July. One lane of traffic in each direction is expected to be maintained.

Crews from Liberoni, Inc. will conduct the curb ramp construction work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

