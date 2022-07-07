Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,893 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion Urg­ing Coal Mine Expan­sion After Research Shows No Adverse Envi­ron­men­tal Impact

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a Montana-led coalition supporting a petition for rehearing en banc in 350 Montana, et al. v. Dep’t of Interior and Signal Peak, LLC, a case that has delayed the mining expansion plan for the Bull Mountain coal mine in Montana since 2013. Despite thorough research concluding that the coal mining project would not cause any significant adverse environmental impact, a panel of the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit disagreed, citing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and held that the Department of the Interior acted capriciously by failing to explain why the environmental concerns were minor. The petition asks the entire Ninth Circuit to reexamine that holding.  

“This ‘yes to your comprehensive, data-driven conclusions, but what about global warming’ doctrine finds no home in the NEPA context,” the brief states. “Without some judicial restraint and deference to [the Department of the] Interior’s scientific expertise, NEPA review will supplant other substantive permitting statutes.  Plaintiffs don’t and can’t challenge Interior’s discretion to lease public lands for coal mining.” 

Read the brief here

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion Urg­ing Coal Mine Expan­sion After Research Shows No Adverse Envi­ron­men­tal Impact

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.