TOP ARTISTS AND GRAMMY-WINNING MUSICIAN CREATE PARTNERSHIP - EDUCATE ALL ABOUT THE UNIQUE JOURNEY OF THE VISION IMPAIRED

Producer and Grammy Award-winning Musician Dave Crenshaw

Interactive Exhibition to Educate All about the Unique Journey of the Vision Impaired, through an experience focused on Sound and Tactile art

COLUMBIANA, ALABAMA, USA, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative art exhibition opens at the Shelby County Arts Council , on July 28, 2022. It will explore everyone’s fundamental sense of touch, sound, and sight.This special exhibition, titled Color and Sound is a unique learning opportunity created through a partnership between two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Dave Crenshaw and top visual artists.This exhibit is made possible by the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Foundation. This promises to be an exciting educational experience for visitors of all ages and abilities, including the blind, vision impaired, deaf, and individuals with a full spectrum of sight.For the past year, visual artists from Alabama, along with Crenshaw, have collaborated on this project. The goal of this initiative is to create awareness of how people with vision or hearing impairments experience art and music. These artists have successfully met their goal. They have created a dynamic and interactive art exhibition that everyone can truly appreciate.While creating their artwork for this exhibition, many of these wonderful artists listened to the Color and Sound album by Grammy Award-winning musician Dave Crenshaw.Dave Crenshaw is a native-Alabamian. He is an artist-musician, who was diagnosed with low vision sight due to glaucoma in 2020. He also experiences synesthesia, which is a condition where a person will often experience their senses through another. For example, when a person with synesthesia hears music, they often see colors.The songs on the Color and Sound album are Dave’s interpretation of color through synesthesia. The songs are titled Blue, White, Brown, Gold, Yellow, Red, Green, and Orange. The visual artists participating in this project were randomly assigned a color from the album to incorporate into their art installations.“The Shelby County Arts Council is truly proud to host the Color and Sound Exhibition,” said Shelby County Arts Council Executive Director Bruce Andrews. “This is an art exhibit for everyone. Regardless of abilities, age…no matter what, art is for the world to experience. We hope this exhibit shows people that art and expression are limitless! The exhibit will open to the public on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and will be on display until September 22, 2022. We encourage all art enthusiasts to visit. They will experience a wonderful exhibit that will broaden their personal perspective and appreciation for everyone’s individual abilities.”Located in their newly constructed and state-of-the-art facility in Columbiana, Alabama, the Shelby County Arts Council displays historical photographs, artwork from national and regional artists, holds art and music classes, and provides art and music therapy through community outreach programs.As a part of this event, Dave Crenshaw will do a live performance of his album Color and Sound at the Shelby County Arts Council, on August 6.The Inspiration for this Project - After receiving a low vision diagnosis, Dave Crenshaw decided almost instantly to commit his full efforts to creating music and art that would inspire everyone.“We should all understand, we can achieve anything in life that we put our minds too,” said Grammy Award-winning musician Dave Crenshaw. “Nothing should define you, or your ability to be successful in life. I am honored my work is recognized as a part of this project. The works created by these gifted artists are an inspiration.”Everyone is encouraged to attend this special interactive event.“The first time I heard the album Color and Sound, I was blown away,” said exhibit curator and artist Lindsay Dyess. “Dave’s music sparked my inspiration to create a gallery exhibit that would explore the idea of creating a piece of art that would be a visual and tactile representation of a color. Being an artist is about pushing your creative limits and exploring the unknowns. You never know what you’re capable of until you try.”*Media Members to learn more or arrange individual interviews, contact the event media representatives provided here:

The official Color and Sound album video