Call for Applications: Rhode Island Pre-K Seat Lottery Deadline July 6

July 5, 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Education are reminding families to apply for the Rhode Island Pre-K Lottery before the July 6 deadline. The full-day program is a lottery-based, free, high-quality service funded and overseen by the Rhode Island Department of Education.

“The research is clear: children who enroll in Rhode Island Pre-K undergo significant academic, social, and emotional development,” said"The FY 2023 State budget makes bold investments in our children and early educators, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen Rhode Island’s early learning opportunities. I encourage all families with eligible children to apply for a seat in RI Pre-K by July 6.”

To be eligible for enrollment, a child must turn 4 years of age by September 1, 2022, and live in the community in which the RI Pre-K program is located. Families can visit http://www3.ride.ri.gov/pklottery to register their child or learn more about the program.

"Strong early childhood education is foundational for our children, providing them environments to build skills and confidence, gain a sense of self, and prepare for kindergarten,” said Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Chair Patti DiCenso. "The few minutes it takes to apply for a seat in a RI Pre-K program can have a profound impact on your child.”

As a testament to Rhode Island’s commitment to providing high quality early learning opportunities for children, Rhode Island was once again recognized as one of only 8 states that score a perfect 10 out of 10 in quality benchmarks from the National Institute for Early Education Research. For more information visit the NIEER RI Pre-K Yearbook and read the full report at NIEER State of Preschool.

“Early education offered through RI Pre-K can be transformative for children, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “We encourage all families with eligible children to apply for the lottery. From Woonsocket to Westerly, we have classrooms throughout the state filled with educators eager to make a significant, positive impact on your children.”

To apply for the free RI Pre-K Lottery, families will need:

An active email address

Working phone number

Child’s legal name

Child’s Date of Birth (Must be 4-years-old by 9/1/2022)

Child’s address

Monthly Household Income (Lottery is not income dependent

“As a family who did not qualify for assistance, the RI Pre-K lottery provided my family with access to early childhood learning opportunities that helped my children reach their learning goals and improve social skills, among other benefits. This gave me piece of mind knowing they were learning from dedicated teachers and support staff, who taught them academics, kindness, and patience, and how to think outside the proverbial box,” said Ashleigh Ortiz, Woonsocket resident and parent of Rhode Island Pre-K graduates. “The Woonsocket Head Start Child Development Association (WHSCDA) is a safe haven for my children. I know I can reach out to them with questions, concerns, guidance, and support at any time. Also, due to the security I felt knowing my children were well-looked after, I was able to reach my goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. I am eternally grateful for the people at WHSCDA.”

A copy of the child's birth certificate, proof of residency and family total income will be verified to match what is reported in this application to complete your child's enrollment. Applications to the statewide lottery are accepted through 11:59 pm on July 6, 2022.

