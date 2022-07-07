A total of 31 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 15:00 in the 5th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced
MACAU, July 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 5th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 09:00 yesterday (6 July). As of 15:00 today (7 July), a total of 31 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.
The 31 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:
|
NAT station
|
Date
|
Time
|
Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium
|
6 July
|
around 09:14, 09:48, 10:00
|
Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium
|
6 July
|
around 09:32
|
Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C
|
6 July
|
around 09:37
|
Tong Nam School (Secondary Section)
|
6 July
|
around 09:54, 10:12
|
Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section)
|
6 July
|
around 10:01
|
Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F
|
6 July
|
around 10:02, 11:28, 22:04, 22:09
|
StarWorld Hotel
|
6 July
|
around 10:32
|
Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section)
|
6 July
|
around 10:50
|
Patene Activity Centre
|
6 July
|
around 11:03
|
Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall
|
6 July
|
around 11:33, 21:08, 22:21
|
Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building
|
6 July
|
around 11:21, 11:45
|
Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion
|
6 July
|
around 14:08, 17:14
|
St. Joseph Secondary School 2
|
6 July
|
around 22:15
|
Colegio Mateu Ricci
|
6 July
|
around 21:01
|
Macao Forum
|
6 July
|
around 23:28
|
Pui Ching Middle School
|
6 July
|
around 19:09
|
Macau Baptist College
|
6 July
|
around 13:51
|
Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)
|
6 July
|
around 15:56
|
Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao
|
6 July
|
around 14:23
|
Macau International Airport
|
6 July
|
around 12:52
|
Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)
|
6 July
|
around 22:32
All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.
The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.