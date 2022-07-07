Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,885 in the last 365 days.

UM's Portuguese Language Summer Course to begin next week, 3 online talks open to public for free

MACAU, July 7 - Because of the recently development of the epidemic, the 36th Portuguese Language Summer Course, organised by the University of Macau (UM) Department of Portuguese, has moved online and will begin on 11 July. This year’s summer course has attracted students from Japan, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. Over 50 per cent of students will enroll in courses at intermediate or advanced levels.

This year's summer course will be taught by Portuguese professors, researchers, and authors of Portuguese textbooks and reference texts from Macao and around the world. During the three-week course, in addition to 45 hours of language lessons, students will participate in public lectures and thematic courses, which will cover topics such as linguistics, history, gastronomy, music, dance, as well as society and culture of Portuguese-speaking African countries. In addition, this year’s summer course will offer special courses in two areas of great relevance and interest to Portuguese-speaking professionals in China, namely Chinese-Portuguese translation and Sino-Lusophone relations, and they will be taught by renowned translators and academics.

The online lectures are free and are open to the public. Portuguese writers José Luís Peixoto, Nuno Júdice, and Adriana Lisboa will speak on 'The First Portuguese Novelists of the 21st Century' (11 July, 7:00pm), 'What is Poetry' (20 July, 7:00pm) and 'Literature and the Natural World' (29 July, 7:30pm) respectively. Those who are interested can attend the public lectures by visiting the following site at the time of the lectures: https://umac.zoom.us/j/93170073369?pwd=ZlRwcjcraDBLQzA4UUtjYzliSzUxQT09. Participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with the speakers to broaden their knowledge of Portuguese literature and culture.

You just read:

UM's Portuguese Language Summer Course to begin next week, 3 online talks open to public for free

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.