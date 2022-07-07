IAM calls on public to go to markets at off-peak hours to avoid crowd gatherings

MACAU, July 7 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has been strictly following the pandemic prevention guidelines of the Health Bureau, and has adopted a series of anti-pandemic measures in various public markets, calling on the public to go shopping in the markets at off-peak hours and abide by the pandemic prevention guidelines to reduce crowd gatherings. IAM does not rule out the possibility to adopt crowd control measures if necessary to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

At present, people flows in the public markets are mainly concentrated in Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market. The peak of people flow in Patane Market is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows in Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market are mainly concentrated from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In order to avoid crowd gatherings and divert the people flows, IAM calls on the public to go to the markets at off-peak hours, or go to other municipal markets instead.

IAM once again reminds the public that all individuals entering the markets are required to wear masks properly, undergo temperature measurement, scan the “Venue Codes”, pay attention to personal hygiene and environmental hygiene, and cooperate with the Macao SAR Government’s pandemic prevention work. Security guards stationed at the entrances of the markets also provide disinfectant alcohol to individuals entering the markets to further increase protection.

IAM has strictly required hawkers and vendors in all markets to complete rapid antigen tests every day before working and be checked and verified one by one by inspection staff before opening. They are also required to strictly abide by the guidelines for hygiene and pandemic prevention, and take adequate personal hygiene protection measures during work to protect the health of themselves and consumers. IAM has also continued to step up cleaning and disinfection of all municipal markets. Thorough cleaning and disinfection are even carried out during the daily closing hours of the markets to ensure environmental hygiene.