Citizens are required to fill-in correct information on Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform which enables door-to-door sample collection when tested positive in mixed samples

MACAU, July 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, the mobile sampling teams would be able to provide door-to-door sample collection for persons tested positive in mixed samples only when specific location of the such individuals can be confirmed.

As all individuals in Macao are required to take an antigen self-test before sampling at NAT stations, they should provide their detailed residential address or specific address of their present location when declaring their antigen test results, so that once a positive tube of mixed samples is detected, the mobile sampling teams will arrange door-to-door sample collection.

If a sampling team fails to confirm the location of the concerned individual due to declaration of an incomplete address, such case will be followed-up by the police, which will then be sent by an ambulance to the Community Treatment Centre (Macao East Asian Games Dome) for NAT and result confirmation.

The Centre emphasizes that appropriate services could be provided only when those tested positive in mixed samples are contacted timely. Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/. When citizens are tested positive in a rapid antigen test, they should immediately declare through the reporting platform. Regardless of whether having or respiratory symptoms, people with positive RAT result should call an ambulance as soon as possible (Tel.: 119, 120 or 28572222)

