Some sampling stations will have their opening hours adjusted during the 6th round of Citywide NAT Programme to suit citizens' needs and habits

MACAU, July 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, the 6th round of Citywide NAT Programme will take place between 09:00 on July 8 (Friday) and 18:00 on July 9 (Saturday). The booking system (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook) will open at 07:00 tomorrow (July 8). There are altogether 63 NAT stations in Macao, while after analysing the data of citizens’ booking time, the opening hours of some of the NAT stations will be adjusted to suit citizens’ needs and habits. All citizens please take note of such adjustment.

The adjusted opening hours of 7 Caring Stations is 06:00 on July 8 to 01:00 on July 9; 06:00 to 18:00 on July 9. 11 General Stations will cancel the late night session and the adjusted opening hours is 09:00 on July 8 to 01:00 on July 9; 07:00 to 18:00 on July 9. The other General Stations will have their opening hours remain unchanged and will open from 09:00 on July 8 to 18:00 on July 9.

Location and time arrangement for the 2 mobile NAT buses will remain unchanged. The first bus will park at Riviera Macau/Terminal (The Riviera Macau on Rua do Almirante Sérgio) from 09:00 to 22:00 on July 8 and from 09:00 to 18:00 on July 9; the second bus will park at Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane (Avenida de Cinco de Outubro, Coloane) from 09:00 to 22:00 on July 8, and park at Hac Sá Park (Estrada Nova de Hac Sá, Coloane) from 09:00 to 18:00 on July 9.

Citizens can also take the NAT at 12 Self-paid Stations. The booking links for self-paid NAT are https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/prsranbook/Booking/Booking or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/airportprsrnabook. Paper-form test certificates can be provided at these stations and the test results will be shown on the health code for border-crossing purpose. NAT taken at self-paid stations are also counted in the Citywide NAT Programme.

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, the concerned individual should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 28572222) and report the result through the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for the ambulance to take them to the quarantine location.