All medical staff are equipped with professional knowledge and skills; national guidelines are strictly enforced when collecting nucleic acid samples

MACAU, July 7 - In response to the circulations about concerns over nucleic acid sample collectors may spread virus for not changing their gloves after each sampling, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, all nucleic acid sample collectors conduct sampling in standardized manner by following the “Implementation Guidelines for the Organization of Regional Nucleic Acid Testing for COVID-19 (Third Edition)” formulated by the State Council’s the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Team. Under relevant regulations, double-layer latex gloves should be put on whenever contact with blood, body fluids, secretions or excretions of patients; when gloves are contaminated, replace the outer pair of latex gloves timely; perform strict hand disinfection or change gloves after each sampling.

In addition, according to the “Protocol for Prevention and Control of COVID-19 (Ninth Edition)” formulated by the State Council’s the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Team, COVID-19 belongs to β-type coronavirus, it is sensitive to disinfectants such as diethyl ether and 75% ethanol which is highly effective at inactivating viruses.

The Centre emphasizes that all medical staff are equipped with professional knowledge and skills; during medical practices, they adopt standard protective measures, including proper hand hygiene and proper use of personal protective equipment, and strictly adhere to the national guidelines when collecting nucleic acid samples.

