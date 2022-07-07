Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,882 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Novak meets with Ali Salehabadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran

RUSSIA, July 7 - The meeting was focused on cooperation in finance, banking and investment.

Alexander Novak at a meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Ali Salehabadi

Alexander Novak at a meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Ali Salehabadi

7 July 2022

Alexander Novak at a meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Ali Salehabadi

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak met with Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Salehabadi.

During the meeting, the officials discussed development of cooperation in the financial and banking spheres, specifically, the increased use of national currencies in mutual settlements, joint work on financial messaging systems, as well as financing promising investment projects in transport infrastructure and the oil and gas sectors, including petrochemicals and refining.

Russia and Iran maintain an intensive political dialogue, Alexander Novak noted at the meeting.

“We see significant growth in trade: 81 percent last year and 31 percent this year. Our countries’ leaders have set a goal to further promote cooperation. Our companies are interested in intensifying trade, so the development of cooperation in the financial and banking sector is among our priorities,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised.

Iran also considers Russia a strategic partner, Ali Salehabadi said. He added that an increase in the use of national currencies in mutual transactions can become a key tool in stepping up investment cooperation.

“The use of global currencies like the US dollar is not only an economic tool but also a political tool. Those who oppose the US’s unilateral actions end up being sanctioned,” Ali Salehabadi said.

You just read:

Alexander Novak meets with Ali Salehabadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.