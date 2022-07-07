Governor Abbott Announces Additional $30 Million In Grants To Boost Local Border Security Efforts

TEXAS, July 7 - July 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) is providing an additional $30 million in Operation Lone Star (OLS) grant funding for Texas cities and counties to enhance border security operations, including funding to help deter and interdict criminal activity related to the border crisis.

"While the Biden Administration has abandoned border communities, the State of Texas will support them and help them respond to the disaster that President Biden has caused on the border," said Governor Abbott. "Operation Lone Star grant funding has played an integral role in our mission to keep Texans safe and support local communities. I encourage local governments to apply for these funds as we work together to prevent illegal immigration and the smuggling of people, illegal weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl from Mexico into Texas."

Additional grant funding being made available includes:

$14 million for border-adjacent counties – available starting Thursday, September 1.

$16 million for any county or city – available now, grant applications open on Monday, July 11.

Governor Abbott launched the OLS Grant Program in September 2021 with an initial $100 million made available to strengthen Texas' response to the border crisis. All eligible requests for this initial funding have been fulfilled, totaling $58 million in awards so far with $42 million still available.

The Governor’s PSO is responsible for administering the OLS Grant Program. Local units of government that are interested in learning more about this program can view the funding announcement here. Applicants can also contact PSO via egrants@gov.texas.gov or at 512-463-1919.

