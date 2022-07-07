Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,880 in the last 365 days.

Madison Avenue Roadwork in Council Bluffs begins Monday, July 11

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – July 7, 2022 – The City of Council Bluffs will resurface the northbound lanes of Madison Avenue next week. Work will begin Monday morning, July 11, and continue through Friday, July 15, weather permitting. The northbound lanes of Madison Avenue will be closed between Rue Street and Woodbury Avenue. The ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 and ramp from westbound I-80 to Madison Avenue will also be closed. Traffic exiting eastbound I-80 to Madison Avenue will only be allowed to turn right. Detours for interstate and local travel will be posted.

 

Council Bluffs road closure

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iowa DOT is working hard to keep the public informed of construction impacts and actively seeks opportunities to update the public. For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit the program website at www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. You can also contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

You just read:

Madison Avenue Roadwork in Council Bluffs begins Monday, July 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.