Madison Avenue Roadwork in Council Bluffs begins Monday, July 11

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – July 7, 2022 – The City of Council Bluffs will resurface the northbound lanes of Madison Avenue next week. Work will begin Monday morning, July 11, and continue through Friday, July 15, weather permitting. The northbound lanes of Madison Avenue will be closed between Rue Street and Woodbury Avenue. The ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 and ramp from westbound I-80 to Madison Avenue will also be closed. Traffic exiting eastbound I-80 to Madison Avenue will only be allowed to turn right. Detours for interstate and local travel will be posted.





