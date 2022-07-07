Blow Molded Plastic Market is projected to reach USD 22.40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.44%: Straits Research

The global blow molded plastic market size was valued at USD 16,523.52 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.44%, generating USD 22,402.64 million during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of automobiles, consumer goods, and packaging materials that pave the way for the Blow Molded Plastic Market in the region. Asia-Pacific is also one of the largest consumers and producers of electronic products such as equipment, wires, and electrical boxes, leading to high demand for Blow Molded Plastic in the region.





Key Insights:

Based on the technology trends , Blow Molded Plastic are segmented as extrusion blow molding, injection blow molding, compound blow molding, and stretch blow molding. The global market for extrusion blow molding technology is projected to generate USD 42,674.87 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2030.

Application-wise, packaging is the largest market holder among other applications like medical, automotive and transport, and consumables and electronics. The packaging industry is projected to generate USD 44,078.37 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

, packaging is the largest market holder among other applications like medical, automotive and transport, and consumables and electronics. The packaging industry is projected to generate USD 44,078.37 million in 2030, growing at a during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to be valued at USD 40,937.46 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.





Raw Material Substitutes and Construction Economy to Soar the Market

Owing to the growth of the global market, Blow Molded Plastic are increasingly becoming a substitute for raw materials like glass, metal, rubber, wood, etc., especially in automobiles and industrial machinery. Awareness of carbon emissions is due to metals’ replacement with lightweight plastics. Low-density plastics help to increase fuel efficiency and improve machinery performance, owing to a decrease in carbon emissions. Government initiatives combined with modern technologies will boost the demand for plastics in automotive applications. This is predicted to drive the demand for blow molded plastic in various components in various industries.

Owing to the growing demand for plastic products and services, industries such as construction, packaging, and automotive are the primary markets for Blow Molded Plastic in regions like Asia-Pacific and Central and South America. The use of plastics in the construction industry provides durability and cost-effectiveness. Countries are expected to focus on trade and investment in their domestic markets, owing to diminishing reliance on exports. This is projected to be facilitated by relatively easy access to finance and a robust local labor market.





Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak across the globe has severely affected manufacturing industries, leading to a negative impact on the growth of the global plastics market. A sharp decline in demand is witnessed in end-use industries like consumer electronics, furniture, and automotive, owing to increased spending on essential items like food and medical products. Factory shutdowns, limitations on supply and transport, and a slowdown in infrastructure development activities across the globe are anticipated to hamper the global plastics market.

Collaboration, acquisition, and merging can be expected on a global scale. Many companies have started manufacturing medical products like masks, sanitizers, testing kits, ventilators, disinfectants, etc. Magna International Inc. started using its car seat sewing skills to produce surgical face masks for medical workers to meet the growing demand for face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.





List of Key Players:

Magna International Inc.

International Automotive Component Group S.L.

Berry Global Inc., Pet All Manufacturing Inc.

Inpress Plastics Ltd

Dow, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Rutlandnd Plastics Ltd.

Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics

Garrtech Inc.

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

North American Plastics, Ltd.

Machinery Center, Inc.

Custom-Pak, Inc.

APEX Plastics

INEOS Group

Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gemini Group, Inc.





Global Blow Molded Plastic Market: Segmentation

By Raw Material

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Others

By Technology Trend

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Blow Molding

Compound Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

By Application

Packaging

Consumables and Electronics

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Medical

Others

By Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Central and South America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Blow Molded Plastic Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Raw Material Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Polypropylene

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Polyethylene

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Polystyrene

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.7 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.8 Polyamide

5.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.9 Others

5.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Packaging

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Consumables and Electronics

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Automotive and Transport

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Building and Construction

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6 Medical

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Technology Trend Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Extrusion Blow Molding

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Injection Blow Molding

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Compound Blow Molding

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Stretch Blow Molding

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 U.S.

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.5 Mexico

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.5 Colombia

8.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.5 India

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.8 Rest Of APAC

8.6 Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 South Arabia

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Magna International Inc.

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Portfolio

9.4 International Automotive Component Group S.L.

9.5 Berry Global Inc.

9.6 Pet All Manufacturing Inc.

9.7 Inpress Plastics Ltd.

9.8 Dow, Inc.

9.9 Comar, LLC

9.10 Rutland Plastics Ltd.

9.11 Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

9.12 Agri-Industrial Plastics

9.13 Garrtech Inc.,

9.14 Creative Blow Mold Tooling

9.15 North American Plastics, Ltd.

9.16 Machinery Center, Inc.

9.17 Custom-Pak, Inc.

9.18 APEX Plastics

9.19 INEOS Group

9.20 Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V

9.21 Exxon Mobil Corporation

9.22 Gemini Group, Inc

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News:

In June 2020 , in alignment with the FEDER Fund of the European Union, International Automotive Components Group, S.L. improved the efficiency of the production process at its facilities in Agoncillo (Logroño), the Philippines. These production processes included two injection machines used in the injection molding process of automotive components such as bumpers and consoles.

, in alignment with the FEDER Fund of the European Union, International Automotive Components Group, S.L. improved the efficiency of the production process at its facilities in Agoncillo (Logroño), the Philippines. These production processes included two injection machines used in the injection molding process of automotive components such as bumpers and consoles. In March 2020, Berry Global announced the investment in meltdown capacity to cater to the growing demand from the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. This investment was intended to expand the production capacity of FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) industrial face masks and cabin air filtration systems.

Berry Global announced the investment in meltdown capacity to cater to the growing demand from the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. This investment was intended to expand the production capacity of FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) industrial face masks and cabin air filtration systems. In February 2020 , Comar LLC announced the expansion of production capacity in California, U.S. This expansion was intended to increase the production capacity of injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and injection molding cells to cater to the growing demand, especially from the healthcare industry.

, Comar LLC announced the expansion of production capacity in California, U.S. This expansion was intended to increase the production capacity of injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and injection molding cells to cater to the growing demand, especially from the healthcare industry. In February 2020 , INEOS Group partnered with Forever Plast SpA, Italy. This partnership was intended to recycle 6.5 billion bottle caps into high-quality Polymer caps over five years.

, INEOS Group partnered with Forever Plast SpA, Italy. This partnership was intended to recycle 6.5 billion bottle caps into high-quality Polymer caps over five years. In November 2019 , Magna International announced the acquisition of Wipac Czech s.r.o., based in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The acquisition enabled the company to expand its product portfolio and engineering capabilities globally.

, Magna International announced the acquisition of Wipac Czech s.r.o., based in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The acquisition enabled the company to expand its product portfolio and engineering capabilities globally. In October 2019 , Lyondell Basell announced the construction of a modular plastic recycling facility at Ferrara, Italy. Instead, this was to produce sustainable plastic solutions and bioplastics from 100% renewable raw materials such as cooking and vegetable oil waste to produce various products such as food packaging, toys, and furniture.

, Lyondell Basell announced the construction of a modular plastic recycling facility at Ferrara, Italy. Instead, this was to produce sustainable plastic solutions and bioplastics from 100% renewable raw materials such as cooking and vegetable oil waste to produce various products such as food packaging, toys, and furniture. In May 2019, Exxon Mobil Corporation announced the expansion of the Baytown, Texas, chemical plant. This expansion was expected to be completed by 2022, producing an additional 400,000 tons of Vistamaxx polymer per year.

