Reminder: Public hearing scheduled July 21 on wind energy facility application in Chowan County

Raleigh

Jul 7, 2022

The Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) will hold a public hearing on July 21, 2022, on an application by Timbermill Wind, LLC, to construct a 189-megawatt wind energy facility in Chowan County. The application for permit 21-01 calls for up to 45 turbines and associated infrastructure to be built north of Edenton.

The in-person hearing will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the Culinary Arts Building at The College of the Albemarle's Edenton-Chowan Campus, 118 Blades Street in Edenton. Members of the public can sign up online to speak in advance of the meeting through 12 p.m. on July 21, 2022, or beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the event site.

The comment period is open through July 31, 2022. Comments can be submitted via email to onshorewind.comments@ncdenr.gov or by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9222 or by mail to:

Brian Wrenn, Director

Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources

Department of Environmental Quality

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

For more information on DEMLR’s Onshore Wind Program, visit the DEQ website.