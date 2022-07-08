Submit Release
Gordon McKernan Launches a Series of Gas Card Giveaways

McKernan is helping Louisiana residents fuel up their summer with Gordon’s Gas Card Giveaway.

I realize that times are tough, and I'm hoping this gas card giveaway will help you with fuel prices.”
— Gordon McKernan
LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the high fuel prices, Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan is launching a series of gas card giveaways on his law firm’s social media pages. McKernan is giving out a total of ten $100 gas cards to Louisiana residents throughout the month of July,

Gordon's Gas Card Giveaway is made up of four rounds. Each round will launch at the start of every week in July: July 4, July 11, July 18 and July 25. McKernan will announce two to three giveaway winners every Friday in July at the end of each giveaway round.

To enter each round of the giveaway, participants must follow Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys' social media page(s), share that week's giveaway post to their page and leave a comment in response to each week's giveaway prompt.

To kick off Gordon's Gas Card Giveaway, McKernan is asking Louisiana residents to follow his law firm's social media page(s), share the round 1 giveaway post to their page and comment where they’ve been or plan to go for their summer 2022 vacation. He encourages those who aren’t planning to travel this summer to comment where they’d like to travel in the future.

McKernan encourages all to follow his law firm’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts for a chance to fuel up their summer. He says that participants can triple their chances of winning by participating in each giveaway round via all three of his law firm's participating social media pages.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

