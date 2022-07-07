Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet Dominate Competitive Landscape in the U.S. Small Bone and Joint Device Market

The incidence of osteoarthritis (OA) rises as the average age of the population increases, therefore driving the small bone and joint device market.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the U.S. small bone and joint devices market. The upcoming report will be addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the global report on small bone and joint devices will include procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The full report suite on the U.S. market for small bone and joint orthopedic devices includes shoulder reconstruction and fixation devices, elbow repair devices, hand and wrist devices and foot and ankle devices. The market is segmented by anatomy, and each anatomy is specifically segmented further by implant types, particularly from total joint reconstruction to internal fixation and bone fusion.

Small Bone and Joint Device Market Trends and Insights:

The global small bone and joint devices market reached a value of $2.5 billion in 2021. Looking into the future, iData’s analysts expect the market to reach a value of $3.9 billion by 2028. One of the main trends in the small bone and joint device market is a shift towards digital technology, digital surgery, robotics and data insights to improve patient care. For example, 3D-printing technology is a personalized orthopedic solution that fully adjusts to the specific anatomical and clinical needs of each individual patient. With COVID-19 in mind, iData’s analysts are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on the U.S. small bone and joint device market. These insights are included within the report as a major market contributor.

Breakdown by Region:

North America (U.S.)

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis will also include a detailed competitive analysis of all the performing companies within the U.S. market. In 2021, the top three were Stryker, DePuy Synthes and Zimmer Biomet, which together held over half of the total extremity reconstruction and fixation market in the United States. DePuy Synthes benefits from its positions in the internal fixation markets, while Zimmer Biomet and Stryker have more of a presence in the joint reconstruction markets.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the U.S. small bone and joint device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. small bone and joint device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the U.S. small bone and joint device market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

