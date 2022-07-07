Knight Hired as Consumer Protection and Regulatory Division Director for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Responsibilities include guaranteeing consumer protections, overseeing bureau operations

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 7, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that Dr. Travis Knight has been hired as the Consumer Protection and Regulatory Division Director at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Knight will oversee the Food Safety and Animal Health and Consumer Protection and Industry Services divisions.

“We are committed to serving Iowans through effective consumer protection and regulatory programs,” said Secretary Naig. “With over 17 years at the Department and leadership experience collaborating with a wide variety of partners and stakeholders, Dr. Knight will be a great asset to our team in his new role.”

Dr. Knight will oversee the regulatory functions of the Department. These operations include animal industry, dairy products control, commercial feed and fertilizer, the Iowa Laboratory bureau, meat and poultry inspection, pesticides, agricultural diversification and market development, entomology, grain warehouse and weights and measures.

He joined the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in 2005 as Laboratory Bureau Chief just as the new laboratory facility in Ankeny was completed. In addition to his role leading the laboratory, Dr. Knight was involved in the 2022 highly pathogenic avian influenza response and has been serving as interim Division Director.

Prior to his time at the Department, Dr. Knight was as an assistant scientist in the department of animal science at Iowa State University. Preceding that position, he worked as a post-doctoral fellow at Des Moines University for two years.

Dr. Knight earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Iowa State University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural biochemistry and a master’s degree in nutritional physiology, both of which are also from Iowa State.

