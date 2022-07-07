GreenWorks Asks Rhode Islanders to Trade In Their Lawns This Summer
GreenWorks Lawn Specialists invites Rhode Island homeowners to trade-in their lawn for the rest of the season.
Our all-inclusive service is designed to deliver everything you need for a greener, healthier lawn, and nothing you don’t.”EAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the rich, green lawns Rhode Islanders are hoping for every summer, and investing in, the question arises at this mid-point in the summer season: “How is the return on that green investment working out?"
— Jonathan Pfeffer, GreenWorks Founder & President
For homeowners who are seeking a whole lot more green, for a lot less “seed money,” the locally-owned and operated GreenWorks Lawn Specialists is extending an invitation to "trade-in" their lawns for the rest of the season.
GreenWorks is offering to take over the eco-friendly fertilizing of outdoor turf from any competitive company and then, aerate and overseed the lawns at the end of the season. The promise is both a greener homestead for Summer and a lush, verdant outdoor lawn this Fall that GreenWorks says is "Greenanteed."
“For some homeowners, the 'Mid-Summer Night's Dream' of greener pastures can look more like a nightmare,” said GreenWorks founder, Jonathan Pfeffer. “Our all-inclusive service is designed to deliver everything you need for a greener, healthier lawn, and nothing you don’t."
The GreenWork’s service “Greenantee” means that if customers are ever less than satisfied with any part of GreenWork’s service, the company will repeat or replace the service to regain complete satisfaction.
For greener Rhode Island lawn care services, the trade-in offer is available at greenworkslawns.com.
